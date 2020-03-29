Matt Hancock writes thank you letter to social care workers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has written an open letter of thanks to social care workers for everything they have done in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Hancock, who is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 this week, said the Government is committed to doing “whatever is needed” for social care and the NHS, including the policy to allow workers from both sectors free parking in council-owned spaces.

READ my open letter to all my brilliant colleagues in social care. Thank you for such vital work tackling #coronavirus. We will do whatever it takes to help you in these difficult times. https://t.co/Jci9dR92OG — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 29, 2020

“I am acutely conscious that you, along with colleagues across the health and social care system, are on the frontline caring for and supporting people in incredibly challenging circumstances,” the letter reads.

“Many of the people you care for will be in groups that are at higher risk from Covid-19 and I know that you will have naturally felt concerned for them.

“My main message to you is simple: thank you.”

Mr Hancock praised the workforce for “going the extra mile” to ensure vulnerable people are cared for while heeding Government social distancing advice on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We face more difficult times ahead and I know you will have been personally impacted by the measures we have had to take to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

“Whilst many people are now staying at home, I know that is not an option for most of you as your work, caring for others, cannot be done from home.

“We will do all we can to make your lives easier during this period, including, for example, making parking on council-owned on-street spaces and car parks free for those who work in social care.

“We are committed to doing whatever is needed; that promise applies just as much to social care as it does for the NHS.”

On Friday it was announced that social care workers will start to be tested for coronavirus, along with NHS staff, next week – to allow those self-isolating with other illnesses to return to work.

The Government also announced this week that every social care provider in the country was set to receive deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE), as millions of masks and other items were distributed.