James McAvoy donates £275,000 for protective equipment for NHS workers

James McAvoy has donated £275,000 to a campaign to provide protective equipment for NHS staff, according to its founders.

Four doctors have raised over £555,000 since launching crowdfunding initiative Masks For NHS Heroes.

They wrote: “Unfortunately, current hospital supplies are not sufficient and while we are reassured the government is doing everything it can, healthcare workers on the frontline are risking themselves daily without adequate protection to care for sick patients.

“Healthcare workers on the frontline without PPE (personal protective equipment) is the equivalent of going to war without armour and protection.”

As well as the donation, Scottish actor McAvoy, 40, made a video in support of the campaign.

The X-Men star said: “NHS staff are heroes. We must do all that we can to protect them, support them and thank them.

“Nurses and doctors have described a lack of personal protective equipment.

“Caring for people with Covid-19 without access to proper masks, goggles, gowns and gloves puts themselves and others at risk.

“That’s why I’m supporting the efforts of four NHS doctors … to plug this urgent gap….Thank you NHS.”

Donations can be made at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/masks4nhsheroes#start