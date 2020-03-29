Harry and Meghan’s protection in US to be ‘privately funded’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made “privately-funded security arrangements” following their move to California, a spokeswoman has said.

The announcement on the royal couple’s protection comes after Donald Trump said the United States would not pay their security costs, writing on Twitter: “They must pay!”.

Harry and Meghan were said to have left their rented home in Vancouver, Canada, and took a private flight to the US before the border closed between the two countries last week.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

An official spokeswoman for the Sussexes said they had “no plans” to ask the US government for resources, following months of speculation about who would pay for their security when they step back as senior royals.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources,” the spokeswoman said.

“Privately-funded security arrangements have been made.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Trump said he was a "great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom" as he refused to foot the bill.

The royal couple carried out final official engagements earlier this month (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada,” he said.

“Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are now said to be living in lockdown close to Hollywood in accordance with the sunshine state’s Covid-19 containment measures.

The tweet by Mr Trump comes just days before the couple are due to officially step down as senior royals – dubbed “Megxit”.

Sixth in line to the throne Harry and American former actress Meghan are walking away from the monarchy for a life of personal and financial freedom on March 31.

The royal couple will step back as senior royals on Tuesday (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire)

Questions had previously been raised about who would cover the cost of protecting the soon-to-be ex-senior royals in their new global life.

Officials in Canada, the Commonwealth country the couple had originally planned to make their base, said they would not foot the bill for the family’s security arrangements.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police previously confirmed it will stop providing protection for the Sussexes once they cease to be senior royals.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor the Home Office will confirm details but the bill is estimated to be as much as £20 million a year.