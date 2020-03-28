What the papers say – March 28

The front pages are led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealing they have coronavirus as well as chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

The Daily Express calls the diagnoses of the senior figures a “virus bombshell” which has the Daily Mail asking “who’s next?” and the Daily Mirror declaring “Nobody’s safe”.

The Daily Telegraph leans into alliteration as it reports on the “Leaders laid low”, with The Independent saying the “dramatic developments throw a question mark over the UK’s leadership” and The Guardian citing experts as saying the PM “failed to heed his own advice on social distancing”.

The Times reports that infections in the UK are “doubling every three days”.

The i reports Mr Johnson has been “forced into isolation” but there are “No plans” for Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab “to stand in for him at present”.

Ministers are “under fire for ignoring offers of more ventilators” for the NHS, according to the Financial Times Weekend edition.

And the Daily Star tells people to “Scrub yer knobs & knockers” to “save our posties”.