Mother and son found dead

Police are investigating after the sudden death of a mother and her son at a house in Carmarthenshire.

Gwendoline and John Bound were found dead on Thursday evening in High Street, Abergwili.

Dyfed-Powys Police said their deaths were being treated as unexplained but were not being linked to coronavirus at this time.

In a statement released by police, their family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John David Bound and Gwendoline Christine Bound.

John Bound (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

“The family wish for their privacy to be respected in their time of grief.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently investigating the circumstances of the deaths, which are being treated as unexplained.

“They are not being linked to Covid-19 at this time. Next of kin and HM Coroner are aware.”