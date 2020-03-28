Menu

In Pictures: Streets silent on first Saturday of lockdown

UK News | Published:

People heeding the advice to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus left much of the UK’s public space empty.

Primrose Hill

Millions of Britons heeded the Government’s social distancing advice and stayed inside on Saturday morning, despite the warm spring weather in many areas.

Normally bustling parks and street markets were quiet with police watching out for groups to disperse and shoppers and those out for exercise urged to return home as quickly as they could.

A lone cyclist passes Manchester Central Convention Centre which is to be turned into a coronavirus field hospital (Martin Rickett/PA)
A commuter wearing a face mask walks past a whiteboard advising travellers to stay at home at Wolverhampton Railway Station (Nick Potts/PA)
A member of the public walks past the fox and the girl wooden sculptures by Tom Harvey in Regent’s Park, London (John Walton/PA)
While it was busier in Brighton, a police patrol car moves among people walking along the promenade to encourage social distancing (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A marketplace operates an entry system in Grantham, Lincolnshire (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stallholders set up behind barriers (Mike Egerton/PA)

Customers were keeping their distance (Mike Egerton/PA)
The A1 in Nottinghamshire as the UK continues its lockdown (Mike Egerton/PA)
Members of the public exercise in Primrose Hill, London (John Walton/PA)
A member of the public takes a photo of the London skyline (John Walton/PA)
Only few shoppers were tempted by the marketplace in Oakham, Rutland (Mike Egerton/PA)
