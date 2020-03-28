Advertising
In Pictures: Streets silent on first Saturday of lockdown
People heeding the advice to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus left much of the UK’s public space empty.
Millions of Britons heeded the Government’s social distancing advice and stayed inside on Saturday morning, despite the warm spring weather in many areas.
Normally bustling parks and street markets were quiet with police watching out for groups to disperse and shoppers and those out for exercise urged to return home as quickly as they could.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.