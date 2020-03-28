Family praises NHS after elderly Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital

The family of a 76-year-old Kent man told to prepare for the worst after he contracted coronavirus have praised the “incredible” NHS staff they credit for saving his life.

A week ago, the family of grandfather Roy Ives received devastating news that the retired postman had Covid-19 and was not expected to survive the night.

However, he did and continued to get better with the help of the “unsung heroes” at Medway Maritime Hospital.

Though he faces a long recovery and has pneumonia, Mr Ives has been discharged from hospital and has returned home.

Roy Ives leaving hospital on Wednesday (Family handout/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, his granddaughter praised the NHS staff in the Covid-19 ward who saved his life and hopes his story demonstrates that elderly people can survive the virus.

Recruitment worker Scarlett Walsh said: “I think they are completely unsung heroes.

“These people are in there 12 hours a day and have their own families and children to go home to.

“To be exposed to that every single day must be so scary.”

Mr Ives, a retired postman, has underlying health conditions and had experienced trouble breathing on March 20.

Paramedics arrived at his home in High Halstow near Rochester about 12pm and immediately suspected he had Covid-19.

He was taken to hospital and about 5.30pm the consultant on duty said it was coronavirus.

Mr Ives’ family were told to be ready for the worst.

Ms Walsh said: “No-one could get up and see him and say goodbye because it’s the Covid-19 ward. That night was just awful.”

The next morning, however, Mr Ives’ family received better news – he had had a turnaround overnight. A few days later, doctors said he could be discharged and taken home.

Ms Walsh, 23, added: “It’s just incredible. Unreal. Amazing.

Mr Ives with his wife Marjorie and their granddaughter Scarlett Walsh (Family handout/PA)

“They are doing everything they can to save his life and they did and it worked, and we owe them everything for that.

“They were incredible and all of our family are forever grateful.”

Ms Walsh said her grandfather has pneumonia and faces a long recovery, but that he is “not at a contagious or a critical state anymore”.

Now, Mr Ives and his family are keen to share their story to show their thanks to the NHS and also demonstrate that elderly people with underlying conditions can recover from Covid-19.

Ms Walsh said: “He wanted to share his story to say people like him can get through it.”