Who have the PM and Health Secretary been in contact with recently?

News that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus will raise questions about who he has been in contact with over the past few weeks.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock later revealed he too had tested positive for the illness.

Here we take a look at some of the politicians’ recent meetings:

– Cabinet

Earlier this week, the full Cabinet meeting was held via video-conference for the first time.

But before that, ministers were still meeting weekly in person.

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has appeared alongside the Prime Minister in person at press conferences – although a spokesman for Mr Sunak said he had not had any symptoms and therefore had not been tested for coronavirus and was not self-isolating.

The daily briefings went digital for the first time on Tuesday (March 24) when Mr Hancock hosted the meeting, and since then journalists have been invited to ask questions via video conferencing.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Handout/PA)

On Thursday evening, Mr Johnson stood outside in Downing Street with Mr Sunak as they both joined in the national clap for NHS staff.

They stood distanced from one another outside Number 10.

– Advisers

The country’s top medical and scientific advisers have been integral to formulating the Government’s response to Covid-19.

The Prime Minster and Mr Hancock have been meeting regularly with Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, Dr Jenny Harries, his deputy, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific officer.

The three scientists have appeared at the Downing Street press conferences, and have also been meeting other politicians and civil servants across Westminster.

Both Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick joined the PM at the press conference inside No10 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Mr Hancock was joined by Dr Harries.

It is not yet known whether any of them have been tested for the illness.

– Carrie Symonds

The Prime Minister’s pregnant fiancee was pictured with Mr Johnson at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

Downing Street suggested Ms Symonds is not living with Mr Johnson at present.

Asked whether she is also living in the flat above Number 11 with Mr Johnson, the PM’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister of course follows all of the guidelines which have been issued by Public Health England in full.

“His circumstance is such that he will be required to self-isolate for seven days.”

The Queen

Boris Johnson last saw the Queen on March 11, according to Buckingham Palace.

A spokesman said: “Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prime Minister on March 11 and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare.”

Mr Johnson has been conducting his weekly audiences with the Queen by telephone for “at least the last fortnight”.