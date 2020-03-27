Advertising
What the papers say – March 27
More developments around the coronavirus outbreak lead the papers on Friday.
The applause for NHS workers, preparations for a large upswing in coronavirus cases in London, and police efforts to enforce the lockdown feature prominently on the nation’s papers on Friday.
The Guardian says nurses are being sent to London as the city gears up for a ‘tsunami’ of coronavirus patients, with The Independent also leading on London’s expected surge.
The Daily Star, Daily Express and Metro lead on police efforts to catch people flouting isolation guidelines.
The Daily Telegraph reports on the expected rise in the number of unemployed owing to the outbreak, alongside a photo of princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte applauding NHS workers.
The young royals also feature on the front of the Daily Mail, alongside a lead story on the Government saying home moves should be suspended.
The Times also reports on the Government effectively “suspending” the housing market.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times and the i lead on the announcement of a financial support package for the self-employed.
The Daily Mirror reports on the nation’s salute to “virus heroes”, saying: “Your country loves you.”
And “One Brit dies every 13 minutes” is the splash on the front of The Sun, alongside a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex which flags their move to Los Angeles.
