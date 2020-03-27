Sturgeon reveals she has not been tested for Covid-19 as she wishes PM well

Nicola Sturgeon has wished Boris Johnson “a very speedy recovery” after the Prime Minister tested positive for coronavirus.

Scotland’s First Minister revealed she has not taken a test for the infection.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, she said she only expects to be checked for Covid-19 if she develops symptoms.

Chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said a protocol is in place for senior members of Government to be tested – but only if there are clinical reasons to do so.

Asked about the Prime Minister testing positive for coronavirus and whether she had taken a test, Ms Sturgeon said: “No I have not thus far. I send my very best wishes to Boris Johnson and his family.

“I’ve just seen him post a video and that would certainly reflect what he said, that he’s suffering from mild symptoms but I don’t underestimate for anybody how difficult it is to be positive for this virus.

“So I’m definitely sending my best wishes to him for a very speedy recovery.”

She added: “Should I as First Minister experience symptoms, if I need clinical advice obviously I would take that from my own GP, I would follow all of the advice I’m asking others to follow.

“In terms of testing, I will take the advice from the chief medical officer who, with her colleagues across the UK, look at the protocols for these type of eventually.”

And for anyone wondering about the coronavirus testing protocol for “very significant senior people in government”, here's Dr Catherine Calderwood: https://t.co/PRjwvneI8p pic.twitter.com/3RI1Kilbnh — Tom Eden (@TomEden11) March 27, 2020

Dr Calderwood said: “The four chief medical officers have discussed and agreed a protocol for very significant senior people in Government to be tested only if there are clinical reasons in the first instance.

“The test is not going to be positive or useful if people don’t have the appropriate clinical symptoms.

“But also this will be for significant people, the loss of whom from Government would make a big difference to our coronavirus effort.”

Mr Johnson, who has a high temperature and persistent cough, said he will still lead the “national fightback” against the virus from Downing Street.

The 55-year-old noticed he had mild symptoms on Thursday afternoon and received the test results at midnight, No 10 said.

His pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds is not believed to be with the PM and is reportedly self-isolating in Camberwell, south London.