Self-isolating cancer patients given iPads to keep in touch with family

A cancer centre has received a donation of iPads so self-isolating patients can keep in touch with their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff said the donation of 10 tablet computers by training provider ACT Training was helping keep both patients and visitors safe by using video-chat apps.

The company said it had decided to help out on Wednesday after hearing patients, some terminally ill, were having difficulty keeping in touch with their loved ones.

THANK YOU to @acttrainingltd for this wonderful act of kindness yesterday by donating a whole box of IPads to enable our patients to keep in contact with their family & friends whilst they are here at Velindre. We are incredibly thankful for this thoughtful & generous donation? pic.twitter.com/a6j5CJoiEX — VelindreCancerCentre (@VelindreCC) March 26, 2020

ACT’s director of operations, Louise Williams, told the PA news agency: “Supporting our local community is hugely important to us as a company and we really wanted to show our immense gratitude for our frontline workers too.

“To be able to help patients at the centre remain connected to their loved ones during this difficult time was something we felt was absolutely essential.”

Mick Button, deputy clinical director at Velindre, said: “We can see the difference that these conversations make to our patients’ wellbeing as well as the comfort and reassurance it gives their loved ones.”