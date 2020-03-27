Rapper Bugzy Malone in ‘stable condition’ after quad bike crash

Manchester rapper Bugzy Malone is in a stable condition after he was seriously injured in a crash while riding a quad bike.

Malone, 29, real name Aaron Davis, came off the vehicle in a collision in Bury, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday night.

His management team said he was being monitored and assessed in hospital as he recovers from his injuries.

Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Bugzy Malone. Wishing you a quick recovery ? pic.twitter.com/xGQQ3Dk87f — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 26, 2020

The Bugzy Malone Team tweeted: “I can now confirm that @TheBugzyMalone is in a stable condition. He remains in hospital whilst being monitored and assessed.

“He would love privacy for him and his family while recovering so let us leave him at peace until stable enough to make a comeback on social media.”

They later added: “It’s been a very craaazy last 24hrs which was not obviously intended & shows how quick life can turn.

“I just wanted to say to everyone who has wished and prayed for bugzy & anyone in general, stay safe and keep healthy, keep your loved ones close and live your life! Thank You.”

Advertising

Bugzy Malone’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Police were called to Rochdale Road shortly before 9.20pm on Wednesday to reports of a collision between a quad bike and an Audi car.

No arrests were made and inquiries are ongoing, said Greater Manchester Police.

Messages of goodwill came from fellow rappers on social media.

Advertising

Wiley has offered his prayers for his fellow rapper (Ian West/PA)

Chip tweeted: “Prayers out to @TheBugzyMalone from the most sincere place in my heart and soul. Hope he pulls through”, while Wiley posted: “Praying for all people involved in the @TheBugzyMalone Crash.”

Manchester City FC tweeted: “Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Bugzy Malone. Wishing you a quick recovery.”