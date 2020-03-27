Railway workers drive hundreds of miles to deliver NHS face masks

Railway workers have driven hundreds of miles through the night to deliver two lorry-loads of protective medical face masks for frontline workers in the NHS.

Network Rail lent its staff and vehicles for the special delivery from Merseyside to army barracks in Hampshire on Monday night.

The 230-mile journey was part of an army logistics operation to provide protective equipment to hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The railway vehicles carried 22 pallets of face masks from a storage warehouse in St Helens to 101 Logistic Brigade at St Omer Barracks Aldershot, ready to be distributed to medical staff treating patients with coronavirus.

Peter Mitchell, logistics coordinator at Network Rail, said: “We’re doing everything we can to help during the coronavirus pandemic, and the team dropped everything to help the Army and the NHS with this special delivery operation.

This week, we worked with @BritishArmy to deliver protective medical face masks to @NHSuk workers during the #Covid19 pandemic. Network Rail workers drove 100s of miles from Merseyside to army barracks in Hampshire on Monday. ➡️ https://t.co/HklVcAwvRE#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/IM0YG30TJB — Network Rail (@networkrail) March 27, 2020

“Network Rail will continue to lend its support wherever and whenever it’s needed over the coming weeks in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.”

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail group director of safety, technical and engineering, said: “Network Rail is determined to keep key workers and goods moving safely around during these unprecedented times.

Advertising

“Freight services are an integral part of our work to keep food and medicines in shops, but I am very grateful to the team going the extra mile, or 230 miles to be exact, to help the army support our frontline NHS staff in this way.”

Lieutenant General Tyrone Urch, standing joint commander in the British Army, said: “It is brilliant to witness how strongly the UK is pulling together regarding Covid-19.

“The Armed Forces will continue to play any part necessary in support of the Government and this National crisis. Every civilian and military person takes great pride in the contribution we are making.”