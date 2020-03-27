Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Downing Street, it has been announced.

The Prime Minister was tested in Number 10 after experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

Mr Johnson, 55, posted a video on Twitter to say that people should “be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus”.

Advertising

It is not known whether he is staying with his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant.

Earlier in the week it was announced that the Prince of Wales was also suffering “mild symptoms” of the disease.

On Thursday night Charles was seen for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus.

Screen grab from the Instagam story of @clarencehouse of the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales joining in the national applause for the NHS workers

Advertising

Clarence House posted a video in their Instagram Stories of heir to throne Charles joining in with the round of applause for the NHS from Birkhall, his private home on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Mr Johnson’s positive test was announced as:

– Police began fining people breaching coronavirus lockdown rules, less than 24 hours after new laws were brought into force

– GP Habib Zaidi, 76, who died at Southend Hospital in Essex, is feared to have become the first doctor in the UK to have died after contracting coronavirus.

– Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley has apologised for “ill-judged and poorly timed” emails after the businessman faced fierce criticism when he tried to claim Sports Direct was an essential operator for keeping the nation fit.

– UK supermarkets said they will use a government database of 1.5 million vulnerable shoppers to help prioritise delivery slots.

– Labour MP Angela Rayner announced on Twitter that she is self-isolating after suffering symptoms, while Duncan Selbie, the chief executive of Public Health England is also self-isolating with symptoms.