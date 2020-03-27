National Lottery winner comes to rescue of stranded trainee NHS nurse

A National Lottery winner who runs a breakdown recovery business has helped a trainee NHS nurse working in a Covid-19 ward get back on the road for free after her car broke down.

Lorraine Knott, a care worker trainee nurse at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset, had first of all suffered a flat tyre on her way to work on Thursday.

But then, as the 47-year-old was returning home after her 12-hour shift in the hospital’s Covid-19 pod and emergency department, her Mini broke down.

However, Jamie Heavens, who won £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard in 2016, came to her rescue.

The 26-year-old had already posted on social media that he would help any NHS workers for free.

He said: “I know the NHS staff are doing such a fantastic job and I just wanted to do something to show how much they are appreciated.

“It was great to be able to help Lorraine yesterday, there is never a good time to break down but after a 12-hour shift at a hospital right now I can imagine it’s particularly difficult.

“As soon as I saw her NHS badge, I told her that the job was for free, her face just lit up.

“It’s such a challenging time for so many people at the moment, we all have to pull together and help out where we can.”

Ms Knott said: “So I broke down today and this lovely person from recovery has come to pick me up and because I’m an NHS worker he’s doing it all for free.”