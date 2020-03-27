Advertising
National Lottery winner comes to rescue of stranded trainee NHS nurse
Jamie Heavens, who runs a breakdown service, helped Lorraine Knott get back on the road after 12-hour shift in Covid-19 ward.
A National Lottery winner who runs a breakdown recovery business has helped a trainee NHS nurse working in a Covid-19 ward get back on the road for free after her car broke down.
Lorraine Knott, a care worker trainee nurse at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset, had first of all suffered a flat tyre on her way to work on Thursday.
But then, as the 47-year-old was returning home after her 12-hour shift in the hospital’s Covid-19 pod and emergency department, her Mini broke down.
However, Jamie Heavens, who won £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard in 2016, came to her rescue.
The 26-year-old had already posted on social media that he would help any NHS workers for free.
He said: “I know the NHS staff are doing such a fantastic job and I just wanted to do something to show how much they are appreciated.
“It was great to be able to help Lorraine yesterday, there is never a good time to break down but after a 12-hour shift at a hospital right now I can imagine it’s particularly difficult.
Advertising
“As soon as I saw her NHS badge, I told her that the job was for free, her face just lit up.
“It’s such a challenging time for so many people at the moment, we all have to pull together and help out where we can.”
Ms Knott said: “So I broke down today and this lovely person from recovery has come to pick me up and because I’m an NHS worker he’s doing it all for free.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.