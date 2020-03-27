Lockdown drives surge in delivery orders at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s sales have jumped in the past week as demand for takeaways has surged with customers in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pizza business said trading has “accelerated” over the past week despite moving to a delivery-only model.

It said higher demand for deliveries, driven by Government restrictions of movement, has offset the company’s lack of collection sales.

Domino’s Pizza said it is only running contact-free deliveries due to coronavirus (Domino’s/PA)

Like-for-like growth has been driven by higher items per order, driving up the value of each order.

The company’s core UK & Ireland business traded in line with expectations for January, February and the first two weeks of March.

Domino’s has since moved to contact-free delivery for all its orders in response to the pandemic after it stopped taking collection orders earlier this week.

It said it has rolled out safety measures to help protect its supply chain centres and distribution network to continue to operate.

Advertising

The company said it has had “minimal disruption to date” across its supply chain.

David Wild, chief executive officer of Domino’s Pizza Group, said: “We’ve been working closely with the wider industry and Government and are keen to do all we can to support our customers and communities by safely delivering hot food to help people stay at home during this difficult time.

“The safety of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority so we’ve strengthened our already high hygiene standards, rolled out contact-free delivery and switched to delivery-only to ensure we can confidently serve the public.

“We are also looking to recruit additional store colleagues and delivery drivers.”