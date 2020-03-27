Glamour magazine pays tribute to nine ‘NHS heroes’ on front cover

Nine “NHS heroes” have been featured on the front cover of Glamour as the magazine pays tribute to the efforts of healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The workers, who are all women working in front-line health care, have shared their stories about battling coronavirus with the magazine.

They also provided advice for the public about coping with the current situation, as well as their own experiences of looking after their own well-being and their families.

The nine workers on the front cover (Glamour/PA)

Deborah Joseph, Glamour’s editor-in-chief, said: “While many of us are isolating at home, looking after our families and flicking incessantly through Netflix wondering how we’re going to get through this period of lockdown, there is an army of NHS workers who leave their loved ones on a daily basis to go to work – putting their own lives at risk while they help us fight this pandemic.

“At Glamour we’re accustomed to seeing celebrities and public figures grace the covers of magazines.

“But for our latest cover, we wanted to take the opportunity to acknowledge and show gratitude to the NHS.”

A number of buildings have been lit up in tribute to NHS workers (John Walton/PA)

She said these are “extraordinary times”, adding: “The NHS has always been cherished and never more so than now.”

The workers interviewed by the magazine include a respiratory doctor working on a Covid-19 ward, a mental health nurse, a care assistant and a junior doctor.

On Thursday, people across the country joined in a national salute to NHS workers by taking part in a mass round of applause and lighting up buildings in blue.

