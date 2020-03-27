Menu

Advertising

CCTV appeal after hand sanitiser stolen from hospital

UK News | Published:

Police believe a man ripped a unit off its stand at Northampton General Hospital on March 9.

A man police would like to speak to over the theft of hand sanitiser

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after hand sanitiser was stolen from Northampton General Hospital.

Officers said the incident happened at about 7.45pm on March 9 – four days after the UK’s first coronavirus-linked death was confirmed.

It is believed a man pulled the sanitiser unit off its stand, damaging a wall, and made off.

Officers investigating the incident believe a man captured on CCTV may have information that could help their inquiries and are encouraging him or anyone who recognises him to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News