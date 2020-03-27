Advertising
CCTV appeal after hand sanitiser stolen from hospital
Police believe a man ripped a unit off its stand at Northampton General Hospital on March 9.
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after hand sanitiser was stolen from Northampton General Hospital.
Officers said the incident happened at about 7.45pm on March 9 – four days after the UK’s first coronavirus-linked death was confirmed.
It is believed a man pulled the sanitiser unit off its stand, damaging a wall, and made off.
Officers investigating the incident believe a man captured on CCTV may have information that could help their inquiries and are encouraging him or anyone who recognises him to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
