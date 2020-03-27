Buzzard shot dead in Highlands

A buzzard found dead in the Highlands died as a result of being shot.

The bird of prey was found at Dulsie, near Nairn, on Sunday March 15.

A member of the public came across the carcass and reported it to authorities.

They are now appealing for more information.

A post-mortem examination determined the bird died as a result of its injuries after being shot.

Wildlife crime officer Constable Daniel Sutherland said: “Positive work is constantly ongoing in the Highlands in relation to raptor persecution.

“It is sad and disappointing to find another incident like this reported to us.

“I am grateful to the member of the public who came across the bird and reporting it.”

He added: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is about this incident or may have seen anything suspicious in this area are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference NM502/20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”