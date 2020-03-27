Boris Johnson gets coronavirus: Politicians across the divide offer well wishes

Politicians from across the spectrum have offered their well wishes to Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus.

After Mr Johnson posted a Twitter video explaining that he had suffered “mild symptoms”, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn led messages from across the political divide.

He tweeted: “I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy. Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else.”

I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy. Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 27, 2020

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott added: “I don’t wish anyone ill. I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. I hope everyone in coming days gets the care and medical attention they need.”

I don't wish anyone ill. I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery.I hope everyone in coming days gets the care and medical attention they need https://t.co/anDWB3m1xe — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) March 27, 2020

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted: “Sorry to hear this and hope you feel better soon. Thank you for everything your Government is doing to help us fight this. This is a reminder that anyone can get #COVID19. We must all follow the rules and stay at home to support our amazing NHS staff to save lives.”

Sorry to hear this and hope you feel better soon. Thank you for everything your Government is doing to help us fight this. This is a reminder that anyone can get #COVID19. We must all follow the rules and stay at home to support our amazing NHS staff to save lives. https://t.co/a0lTutUrYK — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 27, 2020

Advertising

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted: “I am sorry to read this & I hope @BorisJohnson makes a speedy recovery. This sadly shows nobody is immune. Everybody must follow the advise on social distancing, non essential work must not take place. We need to take all measures to isolate if need be.”

Meanwhile, Labour deputy leadership candidate Angela Rayner, who is also self-isolating after developing symptoms, joked: “So me and Boris Johnson having the virus is pure coincidence- honest.”

So me and Boris Johnson having the virus is pure coincidence- honest ? — Angela Rayner ? (@AngelaRayner) March 27, 2020

Former chancellor Sajid Javid wrote: “Whole Javid family and country thinking of you @BorisJohnson & @carriesymonds. Thank you for your strong leadership at a time of crisis. Get well soon!”

Advertising

Whole Javid family and country thinking of you @BorisJohnson & @carriesymonds. Thank you for your strong leadership at a time of crisis. Get well soon! pic.twitter.com/w3S0DKR4cR — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) March 27, 2020

Jeremy Hunt, Matt Hancock’s predecessor as health secretary, posted: “Thoughts and prayers of whole nation with @BorisJohnson having tested positive for coronavirus. We are so grateful for your strong leadership at this time of crisis and know you will back with your trademark optimism before long! Thinking of you and Carrie.”

Thoughts and prayers of whole nation with @BorisJohnson having tested positive for coronavirus. We are so grateful for your strong leadership at this time of crisis and know you will back with your trademark optimism before long! Thinking of you and Carrie. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) March 27, 2020

Foreign officials also offered their thoughts to the PM, with World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeting: “Please take good care PM @BorisJohnson. I wish you an easy recovery.”

He added: “Thank you for calling on your nation to follow @NHSuk’s guidance. Your leadership and commitment to beating the #coronavirus are key to saving lives in (the country).”

Please take good care PM @BorisJohnson. I wish you an easy recovery. Thank you for calling on your nation to follow @NHSuk’s guidance. Your leadership and commitment to beating the #coronavirus are key to saving lives in ??. Together! https://t.co/CvWfIULD2D — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 27, 2020

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic was the first national leader to send a public message of support, tweeting: “Wishing you a fast recovery @BorisJohnson, get well soon and keep fighting!”

European Council president Charles Michel wrote: “Get well soon @BorisJohnson Europe wishes you a speedy recovery. I believe we’ll win this fight against #COVID19 together. #StrongerTogether.”