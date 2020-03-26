What the papers say – March 26

The news that Prince Charles has been diagnosed as having the coronavirus features on many front pages, along with optimism about testing kits for Covid-19.

The Times leads on 3.5 million tests for the virus to be ordered “within weeks”, while the paper covers the death of a 21-year-old who was suffering from the virus.

The Daily Telegraph calls the testing kits a “gamechanger”, with the paper reporting that Boots and Amazon could send out equipment.

The Guardian leads on the Government’s plans to support people who are self-employed and says the Chancellor will unveil plans to guarantee up to 80% of earnings, while the i covers the same story.

Guardian front page, Thursday 26 March 2020: Government fends off criticism with plan to pay self-employed pic.twitter.com/EfbxSZjfPh — The Guardian (@guardian) March 25, 2020

Thursday's front page: Help for UK's five million self-employed revealed today #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vZPOPNr3sE — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 25, 2020

Advertising

The Financial Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure to speed up the rollout of tests for health workers.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 26 March https://t.co/zRKUt5bcbV pic.twitter.com/gai71qYWSI — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 25, 2020

Metro leads on the response to the call for volunteers with thousands signing up to help vulnerable people who have been asked to remain at home, a story also covered by the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express.

Advertising

The Daily Mail calls the volunteers “a nation of heroes”, while The Independent leads on the “race to give virus test to hospitals and high street”.

The Sun leads on Charles testing positive, adding he is self-isolating.

Tomorrow's front page: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus at 71-years-oldhttps://t.co/1XQXl5doyj pic.twitter.com/RjW6zYEjcy — The Sun (@TheSun) March 25, 2020

And the Daily Star says some NHS workers are “furious” that celebrities and royalty are getting tests for coronavirus while they cannot.