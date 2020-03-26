Ukulele lesson gathers more than 80 people in video ‘strum-along’

A weekly London ukulele class has been hosted virtually following the Government’s order to stay at home.

The regular ukulele strum-along night, Ukulele Wednesdays, was held online as people avoided leaving their houses due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Lorraine Bow, leader of the session, said: “The maximum number (in the class) was 92, with an average of 80.”

The session, which usually takes place in London’s Soho and Embankment, was hosted on Zoom on Wednesday evening.

Along with people joining from Ukulele Wednesdays’ two London venues, Ms Bow explained that there were players from the United States, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia.

New rules announced by the Prime Minister on Monday allow only four reasons for leaving the house: shopping for basic necessities, taking one form of exercise per day, for medical needs, or travelling to work that cannot be done from home.