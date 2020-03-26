Roy Keane’s Aston Martin up for sale

An Aston Martin supercar first owned by former Manchester United captain Roy Keane is up for sale.

The Irish footballer bought the vehicle to celebrate the team winning the Treble in 1999, according to the vendor.

The DB7 Vantage has a price tag of £23,950 and is one of 588 gold cars currently listed on Auto Trader, although it is in a custom shade.

The Aston Martin is a custom shade of gold (Scott James of Lytham/Auto Trader/PA)

It is a two-door petrol automatic with a 3.2-litre engine and has 60,000 miles on the clock. It has had three owners.

The car was registered in 1998, a year before Manchester United became the only English team to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in one season.

An Auto Trader spokeswoman said: “Roy Keane bought this Aston Martin to celebrate Manchester United’s iconic Treble win of ’99, standing out as the best four-wheeled piece of memorabilia to mark a golden milestone in the club’s history.

The car has 60,000 miles on the clock (Scott James of Lytham/Auto Trader/PA)

“But it’s quite a contrast to the footballers’ cars we see so often on Auto Trader today, with G-Wagons and Range Rovers being the go-to choice for most Premier League players.

“Football fans browsing Auto Trader for some isolation respite may even see more famous cars on site in the coming weeks, as footballers look to occupy their time while the football remains suspended.”

– The car is available from Scott James of Lytham, based in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, which said it has letters confirming its provenance.