Rapper Bugzy Malone ‘seriously injured’ in quad bike crash

Manchester rapper Bugzy Malone is recovering in hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash while riding a quad bike.

Malone, 29, real name Aaron Davis, came off the vehicle in a collision in Bury, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday night.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and police inquiries are ongoing.

Bugzy Malone’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 9.20pm last night police were called to Rochdale Road, Bury, to reports of a collision involving an Audi car and a quad bike.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the quad bike – a 29-year-old man – was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 2677 of 25/03/20. Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Messages of goodwill came from fellow rappers on social media.

Wiley has offered his prayers for his fellow rapper (Ian West/PA)

Chip tweeted: “Prayers out to @TheBugzyMalone from the most sincere place in my heart and soul. Hope he pulls through”, while Wiley posted: “Praying for all people involved in the @TheBugzyMalone Crash.”

Manchester City FC tweeted: “Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Bugzy Malone. Wishing you a quick recovery.”