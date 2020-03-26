NS&I urges customers to help free up call centre for those most in need

Savings giant NS&I is urging customers to go online if possible to manage their money during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treasury-backed provider, which has around 25 million customers, said this will help to free up its call centre capacity for those customers who need to access it most at this time.

NS&I is currently receiving more calls than usual and so it is taking longer than normal to help customers.

Customers should use nsandi.com to deal with their queries, so that people most in need, such as those who do not have access to the internet or those who require critically urgent help, can deal with NS&I by phone.

Help us help those who need us most ? Our call centre agents are working around-the-clock but may take longer than usual to answer your calls. If you can, please use our online service so we can reach those in most need right now. More updates here https://t.co/S5okf5zmn7 pic.twitter.com/DZNwLZigBl — NS&I (@nsandi) March 23, 2020

They should also only send NS&I anything by post if they have no other choice, the provider said.

Customers who are registered for NS&I’s online and phone service can use the website to check balances, pay in or withdraw money, transfer money between the provider’s accounts, have any Premium Bonds prizes paid directly into their bank account and update their personal details.

Because NS&I is backed by the Treasury, all money invested in it has 100% security.

Other providers have also made similar pleas to customers to help free up phone services.

Standard Life Assurance has been urging customers to use its online support and services where possible to help it support more vulnerable customers who may need to use its phone services during the coronavirus outbreak.

Some banks have also asked customers to consider using their online services if possible rather than visiting branches, which will help with social distancing measures.