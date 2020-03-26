Nearly £11m raised for coronavirus emergency appeal launched by William

The National Emergencies Trust appeal to raise money for charities helping vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak has raised nearly £11 million in its first week.

First allocations totalling around £2.5 million will begin going out to a network of 46 local community foundations across the country.

The money will be used to support those who are isolated, facing loss of income or recovering at home from the Covid-19 illness.

NET APPEAL UPDATE: Almost £11m raised in the first week of the Coronavirus Appeal. The first allocations of nearly £2.5m will be going out to front line charities to help those most in need today. https://t.co/EAMHlXGdEh — National Emergencies Trust – #NETCoronavirusAppeal (@NatEmergTrust) March 26, 2020

The Duke of Cambridge, whose father the Prince of Wales has since tested positive for coronavirus, launched the fundraising drive on March 18 with a video message, saying the country had a “unique ability to pull together” during times of adversity.

Lord Dannatt, chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, praised the nationwide response so far, but said more needed to be done.

“We are delighted that there is growing support for the Trust and that we have been able to start getting money out to organisations who can help people within a week of launching,” he said.

“But we need much more. That’s why we are calling on everyone, even at this unsettling time, to dig deep and make a contribution.

“That generosity will ensure that we get through this unprecedented time with our most vulnerable communities cared for and supported.”

"The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society." — The Duke of Cambridge #NHSthankyou pic.twitter.com/l1GWs8ggHH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2020

The Trust said it had received thousands of donations from the public, companies and charitable foundations.

England striker Callum Wilson and Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin are among a group of Premier League players who launched the #FootballUnited initiative to raise money for the NET appeal.

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chelsea defender Reece James and Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend have also signed up to the campaign.