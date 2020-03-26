Menu

Advertising

London police detain dangerous moped rider

UK News | Published:

The man drove his moped at officers, police said.

A wanted moped rider who fled from police by riding at officers failed in his second escape attempt a few hours later.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect evaded officers on Wednesday after being seen riding his moped dangerously in London’s Trafalgar Square.

The man drove his vehicle at officers, and police discharged a Taser but the man drove up an alleyway and escaped.

Police spotted the same driver on Notting Hill Gate and stopped him on Gloucester Terrace, where he tried to make off by riding on the pavement.

The rider was stopped by police using “tactical contact” and a Taser was discharged at around 8.45pm.

A 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving, as well as breach of a court order, driving while disqualified and assault on an emergency worker.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News