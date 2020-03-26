Advertising
Family sent home for having a day at the beach
The family of five had travelled from Merseyside to North Wales for the day out
Police sent a family home after they were caught having a day out at the beach during the lockdown.
Officers from North Wales Police said they stopped the family from Merseyside as they arrived in Llanfairfechan for a day out on Wednesday and were told to turn around and go home.
Under the new guidelines introduced by the Government to try and stop the spread of Covid-19, the public are being asked to remain at home and only go out for four strict reasons.
In a post on Facebook, the force’s Conwy Coastal unit said: “Officers are out patrolling and it is pleasing to see that most people are sticking to the Government advice.
“But Inspector Daf Curry and PCSO Sara Owen did speak to a family of five who’d travelled from Merseyside to Llanfairfechan for a day at the seaside, to advise them this was not essential travel and to go home.”
Meanwhile, a group of bikers who stopped off in Llandovery on Tuesday were confronted by a member of the public, telling them to go home.
They had stopped outside the town’s West End Cafe, which is a popular rest spot.
In a video posted on Facebook, the man can be heard saying: “I’ve come here to tell you to disappear.
“If you bring Covid-19 into our town and my father dies because he comes into contact with someone you’ve been in contact with – that’s why it’s a lockdown you doughnuts.”
Sergeant Ian Price, Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “No longer will this type of social gathering be tolerated in places like West End Cafe, Llandovery.”
