Charity appeals for volunteers and funding to help it feed vulnerable people

A national food redistribution charity has launched an urgent appeal for volunteers to help it with deliveries.

FareShare is also calling for more funding, to help ensure food continues to reach those most in need.

The charity tackles food waste while helping to provide meals to families, people experiencing homelessness, those with mental health issues, people who have suffered domestic violence, and people experiencing loneliness.

In the face of school, workplace and other closures, it is experiencing a significant increase in demand and warned that more people could be at risk of going hungry during the coronavirus shutdown.

The charity anticipates it will need many more people to help make up food orders and deliver them to its charity and community partners.

We are extremely grateful to everyone who has offered their support by donating, giving food, sharing and most importantly volunteering at this challenging time. Read our message of thanks and find out how you can continue to help us help others https://t.co/QC2YUEXJKA pic.twitter.com/STL5Q0XInO — FareShare (@FareShareUK) March 25, 2020

Anyone willing to help can find out more at www.fareshare.org.uk/volunteer.

FareShare last year received trial funding to help the food industry divert surplus food to charities.

Chief executive Lindsay Boswell said: “The situation around coronavirus is unprecedented and developing fast, and we are working as a UK-wide network of redistribution organisations to meet the changing needs of local organisations on the ground and ensure we are best prepared for all possible outcomes.

“We continue to work with the food industry to redistribute surplus food and the support of Government Defra funding has helped us unlock over 2,200 tonnes of additional food for charities, including fruit and veg.”