Advertising
Bank warns of ‘very sharp’ coronavirus hit as interest rates held at record low
The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep rates on hold at 0.1% and quantitative easing at £645 billion.
The Bank of England has warned over a “very sharp” hit to the economy from coronavirus and the potential for long-term damage, but said it stands ready to take further action to combat the fallout.
Members of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously at their scheduled meeting to keep rates at 0.1% after recent emergency action took borrowing costs down to the new all-time record low.
They also voted to keep the quantitative easing (QE) at £645 billion after last week unleashing another £200 billion.
In minutes of the MPC meeting, the Bank said the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was “becoming more apparent” and that the risks of businesses going bust and laying off staff could leave the UK nursing long-lasting scars.
But it said it had further firepower available to it to help limit the impact and could expand its mammoth QE programme further if needed.
The Bank said: “The economic consequences of these developments are becoming more apparent and a very sharp reduction in activity is likely.
“Given the severity of that disruption, there is a risk of longer-term damage to the economy, especially if there are business failures on a large scale or significant increases in unemployment.”
It added: “The MPC… stands ready to respond further as necessary to guard against an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions, and support the economy.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.