UK’s biggest beer festival is cancelled because of coronavirus crisis

The UK’s biggest annual beer festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) was due to hold the Great British Beer Festival in August at Olympia in London but it will no longer take place.

The festival, which features over 1,000 different beers and regularly attracts nearly 40,000 visitors, has been running for over 40 years.

We are sad to announce that this year’s @gbbf has been cancelled, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision has not been taken lightly. We are aware how disappointed many of you will feel – particularly those who give up their time to volunteer every year. pic.twitter.com/7OZq88fpww — CAMRA (@CAMRA_Official) March 25, 2020

Camra had already cancelled events and beer festivals between now and the end of June, including its annual conference in York and the inaugural Great Welsh Beer Festival.

Catherine Tonry, Great British Beer Festival organiser said: “Whilst we hope that restrictions on movement will ease up by August, it is clear we will not have the resources available to organise an event this size during the current crisis.

“The decision to cancel the Great British Beer Festival has not been taken lightly. We were hoping to wait until closer to the time to avoid disappointing our volunteers and the public, however we can no longer delay.

“We know this will incredibly disappointing for many of our volunteers who regularly travel from all corners of the country to help pull pints throughout the week.

“We want to thank them all for their help each year and hope they will be able to join us once again in 2021.”