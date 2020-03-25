Six-month MOT exemption announced due to coronavirus

Vehicle owners in Britain will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

All cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from March 30.

This will allow people to carry on with essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic, the DfT said.

Drivers were warned vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition.

Garages will remain open for essential repair work.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We must ensure those on the front line of helping the nation combat Covid-19 are able to do so.

Given the circumstances I'm granting an MOT temporary exemption so that if your MOT is due from 30th March 2020 you will automatically receive a SIX-month extension. However, you must still keep your car in a roadworthy condition and garages will remain open if you need repairs. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 25, 2020

“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, front-line workers to get to work, and people to get essential food and medicine.

“Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

Legislation will be introduced on March 30 which means any vehicle requiring an MOT in the following 12 months will be given a six-month exemption.

In normal circumstances, vehicles must have an MOT on the third anniversary of their registration, and then every 12 months if they are more than three years old.

A number of vehicle parts are checked to ensure they meet legal standards, such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes.

Motorists can be fined up to £1,000 for driving a vehicle without a valid MOT in Britain.