Coronavirus was trying to take my last breath, says pastor

A pastor who contracted coronavirus has said he felt like he was taking his last breath.

Mark McClurg, from Co Down, has been in the intensive care unit at the Ulster Hospital near Belfast for a week but will soon be moving back to a ward.

The married father-of-three posted a video on social media from his hospital bed, where he is hooked up to breathing support.

He told the PA news agency: “At accident and emergency I just felt no more breath.

“It just feels like you are taking your last breath, the pain that you have all around your lungs.

“Coronavirus wants to kill you.

“It wants to take all the life out of your lungs so that you cannot even breathe.”

Mr McClurg is part of the Elim Pentecostal Church.

He urged people to stay apart and warned the virus is deadly.

“If we don’t stay six feet away we will end up six feet under,” he said.

“It is too important because there are not enough beds.”

He said he is grateful to be alive, and added that nurses and doctors had cared for him night and day despite the risk to their own health.

“They have saved my life,” he said. “I am grateful that I am living.”

He paid tribute to his wife Claire for her care and support, particularly when he was at his lowest ebb and could not even talk.

He said: “She was the one who saw me through.

“Don’t think this won’t touch you. Don’t think for a moment that this is just a cough and a cold you will get.

“Look at me and listen.

“If you get coronavirus and you have to go into the intensive care unit, that means you are going to struggle to breathe, you could go on a ventilator, so please listen to all the advice of the Government.”