PM: We should be able to run a better Tube system

Boris Johnson has said it should be possible to “run a better Tube system”, fuelling the row about why carriages are packed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister told MPs that more London Underground trains should be running, despite Mayor of London Sadiq Khan insisting services are reduced due to staff being off sick or self-isolating.

The Tube is operating at around 50% of its normal capacity during peak times, leading to overcrowding as many people continue to travel despite pleas for non-essential journeys to be avoided.

NHS workers are among those who have complained that packed carriages are putting their health at risk.

Mr Johnson said: “My own view is that we should be able to run a better Tube system at the moment, we should be able to get more Tubes on the line.”

He claimed “I do not wish in any way to cast aspersions on what is going on at TfL”, and pledged to give the mayor “every support” to get through “what seems to me to be his present logistical difficulties”.

The Prime Minister’s comments come a day after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there is “no good reason” why timetables have been cut to the extent they have.