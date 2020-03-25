Parliament expected to break a week early for Easter amid Covid-19 crisis

Parliament is expected to close on Wednesday evening for an early Easter recess after emergency legislation to tackle the coronavirus crisis has been approved.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has tabled a motion for the House of Commons to rise until April 21, in a move backed by Labour as Covid-19 swept through Westminster.

The move will see MPs break from their duties in Westminster almost a week early, with the initial recess date for Easter having been set for Tuesday March 31.

MPs have been following party guidance on attending debates in a bid to limit those in the chamber at any one time, but several have tested positive for the virus and many more have entered self-isolation.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said Parliament should “lead by example” and follow Public Health England advice on slowing the spread of the disease.

But he insisted MPs would return after Easter in “some form” and said there are plans to allow select committees to scrutinise the Government “remotely”.

“Once that’s happened (the passing of the Coronavirus Bill), then it may be a sensible thing to close Parliament down for the recess and then review that at the end of the recess after Easter,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“Most of us, I think, do want Parliament to continue. We live in a democracy, it’s essential there’s scrutiny of the steps that the Government is taking.

“But obviously Parliament has to lead by example, follow the guidelines wherever it can, and ensure that we protect the staff that work in Parliament as well.

“I think it’s really important, however deep and serious this crisis, that Parliament in some form continues to operate because you, as citizens, want to ensure your MPs are holding the Government to account.”

Labour said its MPs had worked “constructively” with ministers to ensure the emergency legislation passes quickly.

“Given the circumstances, it is appropriate that Parliament goes into recess slightly earlier than planned,” a spokeswoman added.

“The Labour Party will continue to act in the national interest and scrutinise the Government’s response to the crisis so that nobody – including the most vulnerable – is left behind.”

Special measures were brought in this week to stagger voting so politicians could adhere to Government advice to remain two metres away from each other in the division lobbies.

The Coronavirus Bill is expected to receive Royal Assent and become law before the end of the day after MPs from all sides agreed to let it pass without formal votes.

It will see the powers of ministers, councils, police, health professionals and coroners temporarily strengthened during the UK’s current lockdown, which is designed to stall the spread of the deadly illness.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, in a statement on Monday, said work would take place while MPs were away to improve video conferencing for committee hearings but stressed that technical teams are under strain due to staff shortages related to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is not known whether the Speaker would consider allowing MPs to hold Commons debates via video conference.