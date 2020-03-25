NHS nurse stranded in Cambodia begs Boris Johnson to get her home

An NHS nurse stranded in Cambodia has pleaded with Boris Johnson to bring her and her husband home to the UK.

Frontline healthcare worker Cheryl Baxter issued a heartbreaking video message saying they are “near meltdown” and begged the Prime Minister for help so she could go back to work.

Breaking down into tears, she said: “I’ve now run out of my medications needed and money is dwindling fast, so please UK Government and the Foreign Commonwealth (Office) help us back to our own country like you say we should.

“I’m a frontline NHS nurse – come on Boris Johnson, help me get back to where I’m needed.”

Ms Baxter is a ward matron at Conquest Hospital in Hastings, East Sussex, and her husband Ivon is also a key worker, she says.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a target of £1,000 to fund flights, food and accommodation for the stranded couple.

Ms Baxter and her husband had been travelling before the UK pandemic commenced and were due to fly home on March 22 via Bangkok.

She said: “We were told on the first cancellation on Sunday we did not have the medical certificates required to enter Bangkok, explaining we did not have the Covid-19 virus.

“The medical certificate cost is 80 dollars and now it’s not worth the paper it’s written on. Apparently now we need a swab and negative lab results proving we do not have this Covid-19 virus.”

Those results take 72 hours to process meaning that they will be unable to take their rearranged flight, and they do not know when the next available plane out will be.

“We also run the risk of Bangkok airport closing and also, the longer we’re here, of us contracting this virus in a foreign country.

“We really are trying, believe you me, but with the language barrier and lack of communication this seems to be a relentless task.

“We are near a meltdown and unable to cope with this uncertainty so I’m begging you all, please post and share this to assist me and my husband and also the other people trying to return home and get the help we so desperately need.”