Menu

Advertising

Man on assault charge for ‘coronavirus cough’ at police

UK News | Published:

Scotland Yard said Darren Rafferty claimed he had the illness when he was arrested.

A Metropolitan Police officer

A man who allegedly coughed at police officers and claimed he had coronavirus has been charged with assault.

Darren Rafferty, 45, of Dagenham, east London, will appear in court on Wednesday, charged with grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault on an emergency worker.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to reports of an assault in Dagenham early on Tuesday afternoon and found an injured woman, who was taken to hospital for treatment. They also found a knife.

The Metropolitan Police said that, during Rafferty’s arrest, “he coughed on officers and stated that he was suffering from coronavirus”.

He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court.

UK News Crime News Coronavirus Health

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News