HSBC UK makes £1m donation to help people affected by Covid-19

HSBC UK has announced a £1 million donation to the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal and British Red Cross, to help support vulnerable people affected by Covid-19.

It follows measures and support packages from the bank to help its personal and business customers manage the financial impact of coronavirus.

Ian Stuart, chief executive of HSBC UK said: “Our thoughts are with the people and businesses across the UK dealing with challenges and uncertainty as a result of Covid-19.”

Money raised by the appeal is being distributed by the National Emergencies Trust to local community foundations and other charities, so people dealing with the impact of illness, social isolation or loss of income can get support.

HSBC UK’s contribution will also help the British Red Cross’s direct efforts to support vulnerable people and communities across the UK, including helping people being sent home from hospital.

Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross and National Emergencies Trust board member, said: “Being physically apart does not mean we are not together.

“Through simple acts of kindness we can each do something positive to get through this time.”