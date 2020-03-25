Grounded cargo vessel assessed by salvage experts

Salvage experts are to assess a cargo vessel which ran aground on rocks in stormy weather.

The Bahamas-registered MV Kaami remains stuck on rocks about six miles north-west of Skye after it got into difficulty at around 1.50am on Monday.

The eight Russian crew were airlifted to safety by the Stornoway coastguard helicopter while Portree lifeboat, a coastguard tug and the Northern Lighthouse Board vessel Pharos also went to the scene.

Footage of one of the crew being winched off the vessel has been posted on Twitter by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The vessel is carrying a cargo of pelletised refuse-derived fuel.

It is hoped that once the weather improves, it will be possible to use a boom to capture and recover any pollution around the vessel.

But officials said that given current sea conditions in the Minch, any hydrocarbons are likely to disperse and break up long before reaching the shore.

Salvage experts are expected to inspect the vessel on Wednesday afternoon.

Highland Council said: “The MV Kaami vessel ran aground six nautical miles north-west of Duntulm on Skye on Monday and remains on the rocks. The SOSREP (Secretary of State’s Representative) has been informed and is advising on the response, which is being led by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

“The Highland Council is monitoring the situation and preparing for a shoreline response if this is necessary in the coming days.”