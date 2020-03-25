Gin distiller switches production from spirits to sanitiser

A gin distiller in Fife has switched production from spirits to hand sanitiser, which will be handed out free to those in need.

Darnley’s Gin, made at the Kingsbarns Distillery, followed World Health Organisation guidelines to create the hand gel from grain-neutral spirit.

It is the latest in a string of large and small drinks firms switching production from spirits to sanitiser amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Darnley’s Gin has started making 30 litres of sanitiser (Darnley’s Gin/PA)

The distillery plans to make 30 litres of the germ-killing gel, which will be donated to churches, care homes and business around Fife.

More than 150 bottles will reach the most vulnerable individuals in Kingsbarns, St Andrews, Crail and Anstruther.

William Wemyss, founder and managing director of Darnley’s Gin and Kingsbarns Distillery, said: “Our distilling and production have taken a pause while we lend our support.

“The hand sanitiser will be available for local people, our team and their families to ensure their safety throughout these challenging times.”

Meanwhile, a distillery in Harris donated alcohol for the production of hand sanitiser to protect front-line workers in the Western Isles – where no confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded as yet.

Harris Distillery has teamed up with candle and fragrance company Essence of Harris to make the product.