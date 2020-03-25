Business rates exemption for estate agents and bingo halls announced

Estate agents, letting agencies and bingo halls which have had to close because of coronavirus will be exempted from business rates next year, the Treasury has announced.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Government was “determined to do whatever it takes” to support business through the crisis.

It comes after he announced a business rates holiday for all retailers, pubs, bars and others affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today it has been announced that some of the exclusions for the Business Rates Retail Discount will now be eligible for the relief. https://t.co/wpoTSaWdL0 pic.twitter.com/MKt1L6og6l — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) March 25, 2020

The new measures mean that retail, leisure and hospitality properties that have closed as a result of the virus restrictions will now be eligible for the relief.

Mr Sunak said: “We are determined to do whatever it takes to support businesses during Covid-19, which is why we have extended business rates relief for the high street.

“Today, I am removing some of the exclusions for this relief, so that retail, leisure, and hospitality properties that have closed as a result of the measures announced by the Prime Minister in his statement on Monday will now be eligible for the relief.

“This will ensure that estate agents, letting agencies and bingo halls that are required to close will not pay any business rates next year.”