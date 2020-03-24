What the papers say – March 24

New measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus lead Tuesday’s papers.

“Stay at home, this is a national emergency” The Guardian quotes the Prime Minister as saying, a plea the Daily Mail describes as “historic”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 24 March 2020 – PM: 'Stay at home, this is a national emergency' pic.twitter.com/iE2vppvrve — The Guardian (@guardian) March 23, 2020

The Daily Express asks people to isolate “for all our sakes” and the i reports people have been told to “stay indoors”.

Daily Express: You must stay at home…for all our sakes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/t21hdy0eG7 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 23, 2020

The Daily Telegraph proclaims it is the “End of freedom”, the Daily Mirror quotes the PM as saying “many more will die” from Covid-19, and The Independent lists the lockdown measures.

The Times leads on the newest measures against the virus along with a column that says of Mr Johnson’s speech to the country: “The absence of melodrama, paradoxically, made it all the more striking and urgent.”

The Times 24/3/20Boris Johnson said from Downing Street last night that the NHS would not cope without a national effort to contain the https://t.co/a2laqEAUsI : Universal News and Sport #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @TimesPictures pic.twitter.com/mOTZowiejR — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 23, 2020

“Your country needs you … to naff off home”, reports the Daily Star, while also pointing to a story on “Hawk hell for psycho gulls”.

Daily Star: Your country needs you … to naff off home #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e9SChOWRTv — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 23, 2020

The measures were announced because people were not staying home, leading to packed scenes on the Tube in London where it was “difficult to find the gap”, Metro says.

The Financial Times covers the latest measures to combat the pandemic, as well as reporting that former Scotland first minister Alex Salmond’s acquittal on 13 sexual offence charges was “likely to widen SNP divisions”.