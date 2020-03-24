Menu

Online prankster criticised after leaving supercar outside London hospital

UK News | Published:

The borough of Kensington and Chelsea had recorded 85 coronavirus cases as of Monday.

Supercar left outside Chelsea and Westminster hospital by a YouTuber

An internet prankster has been criticised after parking a supercar outside a hospital in an area needed for emergency staff.

The driver, who the PA news agency understands to be YouTuber Doctor Troller, left the red Lamborghini Aventador outside the Chelsea and Westminster hospital on Tuesday.

The car, which had the message “homemade Covid-19 killer” splashed across the bonnet, was left in a space that may be needed by emergency service workers.

The hospital is in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, which had recorded 85 coronavirus cases as of Monday.

The RBKC said they had spoken to the driver who had been asked to remove the vehicle at the request of the police and the hospital.

Lead member for enforcement at RBKC, Cem Kemahli, said:  “This is disappointing and frankly dangerous behaviour, blocking emergency services vehicles for clickbait is the height of stupidity.

“It is not the time for practical jokes and baiting of public service officers who are working incredibly hard to keep our streets clear for vital NHS staff and key workers.”

