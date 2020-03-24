No more visitors to be accepted at campsites and caravan parks

Campsites and caravan and holiday parks are to close to visitors in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing made the announcement on Tuesday after a raft of sweeping measures were introduced by the UK Government.

Under the new plans, parks will close immediately to new arrivals and those occupying holiday homes or lets will be instructed to return home.

Fergus Ewing said sites should be sympathetic to individuals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But Mr Ewing said the parks will remain partially open for those who live permanently in caravans or motorhomes.

“As the Scottish Government has made abundantly clear, this is not the time for holidays, travel, or for being away from home,” he said.

“Additional visitors, particularly to rural areas and our islands, will put a severe strain on local resources and the NHS, which is not set up to cover the need of non-residents long term.

“All those who can safely do so should now return to their primary residence.”

He added: “However, I also understand that in some cases residential mobile homes, motorhomes, campervans and holiday lets on a caravan park or tourist site may be someone’s primary home and that some people will be unable to return to where they usually live.

“Sites should be sympathetic to the circumstances of these individuals and should, where necessary, remain open on a partial basis for these occupants only.”

Mr Ewing extended his gratitude to the sector during what he has called “an incredibly testing time”.

Jeanette Wilson, the policy director at the British Holiday and Home Parks Association in Scotland, said members had already closed their sites but were keen to help the Scottish Government “fight against the virus”.

Catherine Bunn, of the Campervan and Motorhome Professional Association (CMPA), said: “Visitors staying in pods, lodges, self-catering and static caravans should all be encouraged to return home immediately, even if that means curtailing a holiday.

“We will be delighted to welcome visitors back when Scotland reopens but for now, to protect our vulnerable communities, the hospitality industry must take unified immediate action.”