NHS workers in Wales ask people to stay at home with dance video

Staff at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Wales used the medium of dance to ask people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHS workers held up letters that spelt out “stay at home”, as well as signs that read “feel the love” and “help our NHS”.

“An important message from our paediatric team at RGH,” a tweet from Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board read.

“Well done team!”

A important message from our paediatric team at RGH ❤️ Well done team! ? #ourctm #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/UFRP8rOlDE — Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB (@CwmTafMorgannwg) March 23, 2020

As of 9am on March 24, the total cases of coronavirus by health board in Wales were: 49 in Swansea Bay; 248 in Aneurin Bevan; 19 in Betsi Cadwaladr; 96 in Cardiff and Vale; 23 in Cwm Taf; 27 in Hywel Dda and 11 in Powys.