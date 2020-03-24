In pictures: Eerie quiet as lockdown measures come into effect

What should have been a normal working Tuesday in the UK has seen many city centres turned into virtual ghost towns under lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation that people are only allowed to leave their homes under a list of very limited purposes, under measures set to last until at least Easter Monday.

Here is a flavour of the eerie quiet that has descended on some of our biggest cities as a result.

A quiet Canary Wharf Underground Station (Yui Mok/PA)

Escalators on the Tube would normally be thronged with people at this time (Yui Mok/PA)

Although some carriages reportedly had many passengers at rush hour, this westbound Jubilee line carriage was spookily quiet (Yui Mok/PA)

Many businesses will be counting the cost of closures – here is an empty car park outside Boundary Mill stores in Grantham (Mike Egerton/PA)

There were few pedestrians in London’s Oxford Street – one of the world’s busiest thoroughfares (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Advertising

The streets of Liverpool were deserted (Peter Byrne/PA)

PM Boris Johnson ordered people to only leave their homes to shop for basic necessities ‘as infrequently as possible’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A cyclist at Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham, performing their allotted single form of exercise per day (Jacob King/PA)

Liverpool’s China Town is deserted, the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown measures would last until at least Easter Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Advertising

A woman takes advantage of the quiet to exercise at Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

A failure to follow the rules could see police dispersing gatherings and imposing fines, which Government officials said would start at £30 (Jacob King/PA)

The clock tower in Leicester as Britons face weeks – and perhaps even longer – of emergency measures (Joe Giddens/PA)