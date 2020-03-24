Advertising
In pictures: Eerie quiet as lockdown measures come into effect
The UK saw normally bustling areas turned into ghost towns as people were told to stay indoors to combat the spread of coronavirus.
What should have been a normal working Tuesday in the UK has seen many city centres turned into virtual ghost towns under lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation that people are only allowed to leave their homes under a list of very limited purposes, under measures set to last until at least Easter Monday.
Here is a flavour of the eerie quiet that has descended on some of our biggest cities as a result.
