Holyrood business to be curtailed as Scotland tackles pandemic

Business at the Scottish Parliament is to be cut back following advice to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs they will only meet one day a week rather than three “until the Easter recess at least”.

The Easter recess is due to start on April 4.

Earlier, Holyrood’s Parliamentary Bureau agreed, subject to parliamentary approval, that business in the Holyrood chamber will not take place as usual on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

First Minister’s Questions typically takes place at noon on Thursday.

The Scottish Parliament said in a statement on Tuesday: “Following yesterday’s announcement by the First Minister, the Parliamentary Bureau has met to confirm the chamber business for this week.

“Subject to Parliament’s agreement, the Parliament will meet today and next Wednesday April 1 2020 only.

“There is no chamber business scheduled for Wednesday March 25 or Thursday March 26.”

Meanwhile, Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh spoke to MSPs about measures being taken by the Scottish Parliament to protect against the virus.

He said: “As members will be aware we are now practising social distancing throughout this building and in the chamber we have removed chairs to make sure that members are sitting a safe distance apart.

“It is very important that the Parliament continues to function at this vital time but that we do so whilst observing the vital public health message of keeping a safe distance.”