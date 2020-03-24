Charity steps up support for NHS during coronavirus crisis

Volunteers are being deployed to some A&E departments to help boost the NHS’s battle against coronavirus.

St John Ambulance said it is stepping up its support for the health service as frontline staff care for patients with Covid-19.

The charity will be providing the health service with 100 extra ambulances each day, while volunteers are to help out in some hospital emergency departments.

This week’s #CharityTuesday focus is on @StJohnAmbulance. The Queen is Patron of the organisation which provides first aid services and training to communities across the UK. ? The Queen with members of the St John Ambulance Brigade in 1959, Press Association. https://t.co/ZTD6ZKNhQS pic.twitter.com/gdTKoZlGKS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 24, 2020

The deployment of volunteers to emergency departments has been piloted, helping out with non-clinical roles to free up time for current staff.

The charity is also working on “fast-tracking” more people with existing first aid qualifications and clinical skills into the organisation.

The work of the charity has been promoted by the Queen, who is patron of the organisation.

The Royal Family Twitter account has highlighted St John Ambulance and the work it is doing to support the nation’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising

.@StJohnAmbulance is supporting the Coronavirus response by: ? Fast-tracking volunteers with first aid qualifications and clinical skills.? Educating the public about First Aid skills to alleviate pressure on the NHS? Piloting the deployment of volunteers to emergency depts https://t.co/XkhneTEdZJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 24, 2020

St John Ambulance’s community response director Craig Harman said: “As a charity, with around 8,500 available health volunteers, and England’s auxiliary ambulance service, St John stands ready to offer extra, immediate support to the NHS and the public, as required.

“We are working closely with NHS England and the National Ambulance Strategic Adviser on how we can support the health service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The need for our work has never been more relevant or urgent than now, but we are ready.”