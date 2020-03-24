Advertising
All you need to know about joining the NHS Volunteer Army
The Government has announced it is looking to recruit 250,000 volunteers.
The NHS is looking for volunteers to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are your questions answered on the NHS Volunteer Army:
– Who is being asked to join?
People in good health are being asked to join the national effort to ensure vulnerable people are safe and well at home and to support local services.
– How many people are needed?
At least quarter of a million.
– What are volunteers being asked to do?
As many as 1.5 million vulnerable people across England have been instructed to “shield” themselves from society to ensure they do not get the virus. The volunteers will help ensure these people have vital supplies such as food and medicines.
They may also be asked to drive people to appointments or make regular phone calls to those in isolation.
– What about local schemes already in place?
These people are not intended to replace local schemes already set up to help the vulnerable, but to provide additional assistance to the NHS.
– How will we know who needs help?
GPs, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, NHS 111 advisers and social care staff will all be able to request help for at-risk patients through a call centre run by the Royal Voluntary Service, who will match people who need help with volunteers who live near them.
– How can they join?
Members of the public can sign up at goodsamapp.org/NHS
