Wicks’ first online PE session for children gets hundreds of thousands of views

Joe Wicks’ attempt to keep the nation’s children fit during the coronavirus crisis got off to flying start on Monday morning with his first workout racking up hundreds of thousands of hits on YouTube.

At one point, The Body Coach’s first PE With Joe session was getting around 800,000 streams.

? PE WITH JOE starting Monday morning at 9am on my YOUTUBE channel: The Body Coach TV ? Please please share this with as many people as you can ❤️ Our kids need this more than ever. Share it on your stories, your wall, your Twitter, whatsapp and school newsletters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ioFGeFRpuK — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) March 19, 2020

Parents, grateful to Wicks for helping their offspring burn off some energy on what was for many the first day of school closures, posted pictures and comments on social media of children taking part.

Wicks announced last week that he would be running the sessions five days a week, Monday to Friday, pledging to “get your kids moving, feeling energised, positive, optimistic”.

At the start of Monday’s almost 40-minute session, Wicks said: “I’m going to be your PE teacher for the nation”, before adding that, while he thought it was just going to be for the UK, “it’s turned out to be so much bigger”.

He could be heard saying that there were 614,000 viewers at the start of the class.

He added: “This is so important, I’m a man on a mission.”

Advertising

Nineties favourite Mr Motivator is hosting an online fitness class for those at home during the coronavirus crisis (Clara Molden/PA)

Wicks was not the only coach offering to help keep the UK fit.

Nineties favourite Mr Motivator was due to host a live workout on Monday lunchtime on the Truck Festival’s Facebook page.

Those taking part are being encouraged to donate to The Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1,200 UK food banks.